50 Flemish farms host visitors on Agriculture Day

Credit: EIB

Around 50 farms across Flanders are opening their barn and greenhouse doors on Sunday for the 44th edition of the Day of Agriculture, aiming to bring consumers closer to farming under the theme “More farmer than you think.”

The Day of Agriculture, organised by Boerenbond and Landelijke Gilden, has been held every September since 1982. As part of the event, dozens of farmers and horticultural growers traditionally give visitors a behind-the-scenes look at their businesses.

According to the organisers, this year’s theme is meant to show how closely the world of farming connects to everyday life. They say the initiative is intended to help narrow the gap between farms and consumers and foster greater understanding of the work of farmers and growers.

The 50 participating businesses are spread across Flanders and highlight a wide range of agricultural activities. Visitors can, for example, visit a fruit grower in Wellen, Limburg, or a distillery in Pepingen, Flemish Brabant.

In Ardooie, West Flanders, a greenhouse grower is opening glasshouses filled with vegetables, while in Rijkevorsel, Antwerp province, De Melkhoeve is showcasing its dairy goats. Those interested in seeing future farmers at work can also visit the Scheppersinstituut in Wetteren, the country’s oldest agricultural and horticultural school.

Several farms are also offering guided tours and children’s activities. Full details are available at dagvandelandbouw.be.