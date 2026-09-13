Flemish budget minister says service vouchers are 'still on table'

Flemish Minister of Animal Welfare Ben Weyts. Credit: Belga / James Arthur Gekiere

Talks on Flanders’ 2027 budget will be conducted “without taboos,” Budget Minister Ben Weyts said, signalling that the cost of service vouchers and a possible delay to a planned cut in inheritance tax will be part of the discussion.

The Flemish government began drawing up its 2027 budget this week. From next year, the coalition wants to return to a balanced budget.

The parties have not yet agreed on how much needs to be found to achieve that goal. Weyts said the adjustment is likely to be close to €2 billion.

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“We are facing the biggest exercise ever,” he told VTM Nieuws. “Last year we already made an effort of €1.5 billion, and now it will be more in the direction of €2 billion.”

He said the scale of the effort reflects the need to restore order to the public finances. “The principle is that you cannot spend more than comes in,” he said.

According to Weyts, no issue will be off the table during the negotiations. He said he wants to keep the service voucher system, which supports working middle-class households, but acknowledged that its cost means it will likely be examined.

The system currently costs the Flemish budget about €1.7 billion a year.

Weyts also said subsidy spending would have to be reviewed. While many subsidies are useful, he said savings could be made on items such as government communication, podcasts and apps.

Under the coalition agreement, the government still intends to introduce a further cut in inheritance tax during this term. Weyts said that measure, too, would “undoubtedly” come under discussion.

He added that his party would continue to defend the tax cut. “We believe it is only human that people should be able to pass something on when tax has already been paid on it,” he said.