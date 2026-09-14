Flemish teacher fired for refusing to remove headscarf

Image taken during a protest action by Muslim Rights Watch Belgium during the hearing of teacher Hadija Amajoud over her decision to wear a headscarf in the classroom. Credit: Jonas D'Hollander

East Flanders province dismissed teacher Hadija Amajoud after she refused to remove her headscarf at work, believed to be the first case in Flanders of a teacher being explicitly sacked for wearing one.

Belga reported the decision on Monday, and Amajoud confirmed it herself. “I am losing not only my job, but also my income, my security and my permanent appointment. Everything I have built up has suddenly gone,” she said.

Amajoud has worked in provincial education since 1 September 2022 and teaches at Kiempunt Campus Assenede, a special primary school. She speaks Dutch well, and her performance was never evaluated negatively.

She received a permanent appointment on 1 January 2024.

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Amajoud was already wearing her headscarf when she started at the school. On 27 June 2024, the province amended its staff regulations. Since 1 September 2024, those rules have included an explicit ban on visible religious and philosophical symbols, except for teachers of religion or philosophy-related subjects.

For Amajoud, the dispute is also about the limits of an employer’s authority. She questioned how far an employer can go in restricting a teacher’s personal freedom. She described the province’s interpretation of neutrality as “purely political”.

Earlier this year, the East Flanders provincial executive introduced neutrality rules banning pupils in provincial education from wearing headscarves. Staff compliance with the personnel regulations is also being monitored strictly.

Amajoud is likely to be the first teacher in Flanders to lose her job explicitly because she wears a headscarf.