Social rates for electricity and natural gas rise sharply

Illustrative image. Credit: Siska Gremmelprez

Social energy rates in Belgium will rise from 1 October because of high wholesale prices for gas and electricity, the federal energy regulator CREG has said.

The social tariff is a reduced rate for electricity and natural gas for people on low incomes. It applies, for example, to people receiving a living wage and pensioners who do not have sufficient means of support and qualify for an income guarantee.

Compared with the third quarter of 2026, social electricity tariffs will increase by an average of 7%. For natural gas, the increase will be 11.4%.