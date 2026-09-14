Charleroi sees 60% increase in adult education enrolement

Enrolement at Charleroi’s eight municipal adult education institutions have risen by 60.8% in five years, from 3,054 to 4,912, the city’s education alderwoman, Julie Patte, said on Monday.

Speaking at a press briefing, Patte said the increase was driven in part by a broad offer of 150 courses, designed around local employment needs and occupations facing staff shortages, according to the institutions’ managers.

The centres welcome both jobseekers and people already in work who want to change careers.

Patte said the institutions act as genuine second-chance schools, allowing learners to gain new qualifications while also obtaining lower or upper secondary education diplomas.

Over the years, the network has built partnerships with local organisations, including the Red Cross, public social welfare centres, regional hospitals and Fedasil reception centres.

Training is offered for several shortage occupations, including care assistant, childcare assistant, hairdresser, optician, forklift truck driver and commercial technician.

In recent years, the institutions have also introduced a preparatory course for police selection tests.