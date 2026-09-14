Body found on Scottish isle where Belgian hiker went missing

Scottish police vehicle. © Wikimedia Commons

Rescuers have found a man’s body on the Isle of Skye in Scotland, where a 45-year-old Belgian hiker went missing during a walk on Sunday, according to the Daily Record.

The man was last seen at about 10:45 a.m. on Sunday after leaving the Glen Brittle Youth Hostel, in a valley in the south of Skye, to begin his hike.

He had planned to climb Sgurr na Banachdich mountain peak, but did not return later that day.

His family reported him missing at about 10:25 p.m. on Sunday.

Citing police information, the 'Daily Record' said a body was found at about 2:00 p.m. on Monday during a search operation.

The victim has not yet been formally identified, although the hiker’s family is understood to have been informed of the discovery.

Early indications suggest there are no suspicious circumstances.