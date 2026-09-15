Value of Belgian export to US rises, import falls significantly

The Belgian National Bank. Credit: Belga/

Belgium’s imports of goods from the United States fell by 22.8% between 1 May and 31 July compared with the same period last year, while Belgian exports to the US rose by 13.5%, according to National Bank data published on Tuesday.

The sharpest contrast was in pharmaceuticals, the National Bank said. Imports of pharmaceutical products from the US dropped by 34%, while exports of those products increased by 8.2%.

The trend runs counter to the aims of US President Donald Trump, who has sought to reduce the American trade deficit with partners including the European Union and China. He has used higher import tariffs as a means of pressure.

Eurostat figures for July show a similar pattern across the EU. Exports from the bloc to the United States rose by 10.7% year on year to €49.1 billion.

At the same time, the value of US imports into the EU fell by 1.9% to €31.2 billion. That left the EU with a trade surplus of €17.9 billion, up from €12.6 billion a year earlier.

Trade statistics measured by value are currently being affected by high oil prices. Mineral products in particular have seen a strong increase in value.