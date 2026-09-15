More than 800 flights affected by air traffic controllers strike at Charleroi Airport

Empty check-in desks pictured at Brussels South Charleroi Airport (BSCA). Credit: Belga/Mathieu Colinet

An estimated 832 flights will be affected by a planned strike by air traffic controllers at Charleroi Airport, according to Belgian air traffic control provider Skeyes.

The controllers have announced they will strike during every night shift from 22:00 to 08:00 from 16 September to 10 October. The dispute follows failed talks over night-shift bonuses for air traffic controllers at Charleroi.

Skeyes said on Tuesday that, over the full period of industrial action, it expects 487 morning flights and 345 night flights to be disrupted. The full impact on airline rotation schedules is not yet clear.

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Skeyes warned that if aircraft cannot return to Charleroi overnight, this could also affect the first flights scheduled to depart from the airport the following morning. The air traffic control provider said it had officially informed the aviation sector of the strike plans on Tuesday and expressed regret over the disruption.

Passengers travelling with airlines operating at Charleroi Airport are advised to check the latest status of their flight with their airline before departure.