Rain and possible thunderstorms to move over Belgium on Wednesday

Illustrative image. Credit: Siebe Vanderhaeghen

Wednesday will be unsettled, with showers mainly affecting the north and north-east of Belgium and a risk of thunderstorms, according to forecasts from the Royal Meteorological Institute.

Conditions will be drier in the west and south-west, where there will also be more sunny intervals. Maximum temperatures will range from 15°C in the High Fens to around 19°C across most of Flanders.

This evening and overnight, most showers will move eastwards and dry weather is expected to return. Minimum temperatures will fall to between 8°C in the High Fens and 14°C on the coast.

Thursday will also bring changeable weather. The day will begin dry and fairly sunny, but clouds will gradually increase, and showers will spread across the country from the west during the evening.

Temperatures on Thursday will reach between 15°C in the south and 18°C in Flanders.

Friday is expected to be partly cloudy with a chance of a few showers, although most places should remain dry. Maximum temperatures will range from 14°C in the High Fens to 19°C elsewhere.

The weekend is forecast to be heavily overcast and wet, with temperatures holding at around 19°C to 20°C.