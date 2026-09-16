Belgian operators blocked 103 million fraudulent calls in the first half of 2026

Credit: Pexels/Yan Krukau

In the first half of 2026, Belgian telecom operators blocked or anonymised 103 million fraudulent calls – coming down to an average of about 569,000 blocked fraudulent calls a day between January and June.

During the same period, operators intercepted more than 7.2 million fraudulent text messages, 419 million fraudulent emails and deactivated approximately 6,000 Belgian mobile numbers, while blocking access to an additional 53,000.

These figures were all gathered from Belgium's five largest telecom operators.

Spoofing, a technique that allows fraudsters to manipulate the telephone number displayed on a recipient’s screen, accounted for more than 70% (more than 74 million) of the intercepted calls. Spoofed calls can make it seem like a bank, government service or other legitimate organisation is calling you.

Safety precautions

The Belgian Institute for Postal Services and Telecommunications (BIPT) warns that the number displayed during a call does not automatically mean the call or caller is genuine. While measures against spoofing and fraudulent text messages exist, criminals are increasingly shifting to platforms like WhatsApp where telecom operators have less control.

Safeonweb recently warned that scammers are also impersonating Fraudstop, a central hotline launched in June that helps victims report online fraud. Fraudstop will not make unsolicited calls, and anyone receiving an unexpected call from someone claiming to represent the service is advised to end the conversation.

The BIPT is also warning consumers about calls that appear private, anonymous or have a hidden number. These calls are not automatically fraudulent, but BIPT warns they should be viewed with caution.