Students protest in Brussels against an increase in tuition fees

a protest of students organised by FEF ( Federation of French-speaking students in superior degrees). Credit: Belga/Benoit Doppagne

Hundreds of students from French-speaking higher education institutions marched through central Brussels on Wednesday to protest against the rising cost of student life, triggered by a sharp increase in tuition fees at the start of the new academic year.

Police said about 750 people took part, while organisers put the turnout at nearly 2,000.

The protest came two days after the academic year began. Organisers say the tuition fee rise means that more than half of students now have to pay almost €1,200 in enrolment fees.

Demonstrators carried placards and banners denouncing recent higher education measures. Chanting that studying is a right that will not be taken away, they also voiced several anti-fascist slogans.

The march began near Brussels Central station and made its way to Place Surlet de Chokier, outside the headquarters of the government of the French Community.

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The demonstration was organised by the Federation of French-speaking Students, which estimates that a year of study now costs between €8,100 and €13,600 because of the fee increase.

The group also highlighted a sharp rise in student employment in recent years. According to figures from the National Social Security Office, 42% of students now work throughout the year, compared with 22% a few years ago.

The organisation warned that working to study comes at a cost. It said balancing lectures, studying, exams and a job is a constant struggle, and that the more students have to work to fund their education, the less time they have to attend classes, study and succeed.