CD&V wants potential index skip to only apply to unemployed benefits

CD&V's Sammy Mahdi. Credit: Belga/James Arthur Gekiere

If Belgium’s federal government introduces an index skip, it should apply only to unemployment benefits, CD&V leader Sammy Mahdi said on Thursday.

In an interview with Het Laatste Nieuws, Mahdi said he wanted the tax relief promised by the government to remain in place. “As guardian of the social security system, I believe it is now up to others to take responsibility,” he said.

Mahdi argued that previous index measures had already shifted part of the burden onto workers and pensioners.

“The last time, with the so-called cent index, some of the money was taken from working people and pensioners,” he said. “If we touch the index again and introduce an index skip, it should be only for those who are unemployed.”

He said a one-off decision not to index unemployment benefits would save more than €100 million a year.

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Mahdi also suggested cutting corporate subsidies as part of the search for savings. In addition, he called for an increase in the patient contribution for visits to the doctor.

He also said the government should look more closely at people who abuse management companies and other legal loopholes to pay as little tax as possible.