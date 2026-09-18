Suspected stabber taken into custody

A man suspected of attempting to murder another man in Liège in July was arrested this week and brought before prosecutors on Friday, judicial authorities said.

The suspect had been sought by police for the past two months.

He is accused of stabbing another man in the throat on 28 July in Rue Surlet, in Liège's Outremeuse district, before fleeing the scene.

The victim was seriously injured and taken to hospital, where surgery saved his life.

The arrested man denies the allegations against him.

He was presented on Friday to the Liège Public Prosecutor’s Office, which requested that an arrest warrant be issued for him.