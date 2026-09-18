Nobel Prize money rises to €1 million

This year’s Nobel Prize winners will each receive a larger award, after the Nobel Foundation announced on Friday that the prize sum per laureate has been increased to 12 million Swedish kronor, or about €1.06 million.
The foundation said in a statement that the increase marked the 125th anniversary of the Nobel Prize.
It added that it was pleased to raise the value of each prize by 1 million kronor, equivalent to about €88,000.
The 2026 Nobel Prizes will therefore each be worth 12 million Swedish kronor.
The prizes for peace, medicine, physics, chemistry, literature and economics will be announced between 5 and 12 October, before being presented to the winners at the December ceremony.
If a prize is shared, the prize money is divided between the laureates.