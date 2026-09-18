Nobel Prize money rises to €1 million

A bust of Alfred Nobel, Swedish scientist, inventor, businessman and founder of the Nobel Prizes, is pictured at the start of the Nobel Prize award ceremony at the Concert Hall in Stockholm, Sweden on December 10, 2024. Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP

This year’s Nobel Prize winners will each receive a larger award, after the Nobel Foundation announced on Friday that the prize sum per laureate has been increased to 12 million Swedish kronor, or about €1.06 million.

The foundation said in a statement that the increase marked the 125th anniversary of the Nobel Prize.

It added that it was pleased to raise the value of each prize by 1 million kronor, equivalent to about €88,000.

The 2026 Nobel Prizes will therefore each be worth 12 million Swedish kronor.

The prizes for peace, medicine, physics, chemistry, literature and economics will be announced between 5 and 12 October, before being presented to the winners at the December ceremony.

If a prize is shared, the prize money is divided between the laureates.