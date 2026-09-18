Ten years requested for man accused of raping his daughter

Police. Credit: Belga

Prosecutors in Liège have requested a 10-year prison sentence and a further five years of supervision for a man in his 50s accused of raping, sexually abusing and corrupting his own daughter.

The case was reported in 2022. According to the prosecution, the defendant brought his daughter from Morocco and subjected her to rape and other sexual abuse.

The file also refers to recordings allegedly made in the bathroom of their building, in which the young woman appears naked.

She was also allegedly forced to go to a pharmacy to buy emergency contraception using forged prescriptions made by her father.

Investigators further found images on a tablet and a mobile phone that allegedly showed minors in an explicitly sexual context.

The defendant is also accused of harassing his daughter and another woman.

The prosecution told the Liège Criminal Court that the man denies all the allegations and accepts no responsibility, claiming that his daughter is lying in order to harm him.

The prosecution has asked for a 10-year prison sentence, along with a five-year period during which he would remain at the disposal of the Sentence Enforcement Court.

The defence argued that there was reasonable doubt and called for an acquittal on the sexual offence charges, while seeking a suspended sentence with probation for some allegations of assault and harassment.

Judgment is due on 16 October.