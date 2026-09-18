Cities, towns and institutions raise flags for peace on Monday

Attendees hold the Peace flag during the Pope's weekly Angelus prayer on March 12, 2023 at St. Peter's square in The Vatican. Tiziana FABI / AFP

More than 200 Belgian cities, municipalities and institutions will raise the peace flag on Monday to call for nuclear disarmament, the Belgian Coalition Against Nuclear Weapons (NoNukes.be) announced ahead of the International Day of Peace.

The campaign is intended to oppose the presence of US nuclear weapons in Belgium and to urge the federal government to play an active role in international disarmament efforts.

According to the coalition, Belgium has hosted around 20 US nuclear bombs at the Kleine Brogel Military Base in Limburg since 1963.

It said the nuclear warheads at the base were replaced last year with new B61-12 bombs.

The organisation argues that the presence of US nuclear weapons makes Belgium a potential target in the event of a military conflict.

NoNukes.be also warned that support for nuclear deterrence is growing in Europe while international non-proliferation agreements are being pushed into the background.

Nuclear weapons are banned under a United Nations treaty that entered into force in 2021.

About 100 countries have signed that treaty, but Belgium is not among them.

Several educational institutions, including the University of Mons, KU Leuven and Ghent University, will be among those raising the peace flag on Monday.