Federal government extends the military's presence on the streets

Soldiers patrolling the streets of Brussels. © BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK

Belgium’s Council of Ministers on Friday approved a six-month extension of the military presence in Brussels railway and metro stations, Defence Minister Theo Francken said.

The 'Urban Shield' operation was launched in Brussels in April for an initial six-month period at the request of the federal government.

About 30 soldiers from the land forces were deployed to stations and the metro network in the capital to support police in dealing with the effects of drug trafficking.

In late August, around 70 soldiers also took part in a major FIPA - Full Integrated Police Action - operation at various locations across the capital.

In late March, the 'Green Shield' operation also led to the deployment of soldiers on the streets of Brussels, Antwerp and Liège to protect Jewish sites and institutions.