The Skeyes air traffic control tower in Steenokkerzeel. © BELGA PHOTO JASPER JACOBS

Charleroi Airport expects to cancel 46 flights on Saturday due to an ongoing strike by Skeyes air traffic controllers, a BSCA spokesperson said on Friday.

On Friday morning, nine departing flights and nine arrivals were already cancelled. A further 24 flights were expected to be cancelled later in the afternoon and evening.

Around 40 services had already been cancelled on Thursday.

The dispute involves air traffic controllers at Skeyes, the company responsible for air traffic control in Belgium.

At the centre of the row is a demand from unions to raise night-shift bonuses so they match those paid to air traffic controllers operating in Liège.

Management has rejected the proposal, saying it would amount to a 160% increase.

The strike runs each night from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.

However, airlines are often forced to cancel daytime flights as well for operational reasons.

Unions have said the action is due to continue for 24 nights, until 10 October.