Belgian Table Tennis Federation hit by cyberattack among other sports collectives

Credit: Eric Vidal / EP

The Royal Belgian Table Tennis Federation and its French-speaking wing were hit by a cyberattack last week, their French-speaking president Jean-Michel Mureau confirmed on Saturday.

The breach was first reported by FrenchBreaches, a website that tracks and documents data leaks and cyberattacks in real time.

According to FrenchBreaches, data samples posted online by the attacker include surnames, first names, membership numbers, information on members and users, and records relating to sporting sanctions.

The attacker claims to have obtained about 1.69 GB of data, including information linked to 66,852 members, 17,441 users and administrative accounts for clubs.

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Mureau, president of the French-speaking wing of the federation, said the organisation was alerted to the attack on Thursday.

He said the federation had asked its IT provider to investigate and determine exactly which data had been compromised.

Mureau also confirmed that the Royal Belgian Table Tennis Federation itself was affected.

On Thursday, the French-speaking Gymnastics Federation said it had also been the target of a cyberattack on 14 September, involving the members’ database of about 200,000 people.