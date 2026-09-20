Findings in Flanders show about 1 of 7 kg of PMD waste sorted incorrectly

The Val'Up sorting centre for PMD waste, in Ghlin. Credit: Belga / David Stockman

More than 23,700 tonnes of waste wrongly placed in Flanders’ blue PMD bags last year cost nearly €24 million in extra processing and included hazardous items such as batteries, gas cylinders and medical waste.

Of the 176,126 tonnes collected through the blue bag system, 23,759 tonnes did not belong there, according to figures released by Flemish MP Sanne Van Looy of the N-VA party. That amounts to 13.5% of all PMD collected, or roughly one in every seven kilograms.

Van Looy said the expanded PMD bag has brought in more material for recycling and kept more waste out of incinerators, but added that the figures show there is still room to improve sorting quality.

Flanders has used an expanded version of the blue bag for several years, allowing more types of waste to be included. The impact is visible in collection figures.

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In 2019, an average of 15.69 kilograms of PMD was collected per resident. By 2024, that had risen to 26.34 kilograms per resident, an increase of more than 10 kilograms, or 68%.

Despite that progress, confusion remains over what can and cannot go into the bag. Van Looy said the “P” in PMD stands for plastic packaging, not plastic objects.

That means a yoghurt pot belongs in the blue bag, but a toy car or a plastic laundry basket does not.

The financial impact of sorting mistakes is significant. Each tonne of incorrectly sorted waste costs about €1,000 in extra processing, meaning the 23,759 tonnes of errors represent a social cost of almost €24 million.

Van Looy said that money would be better spent on improving recycling rather than filtering out waste that should never have been placed in the PMD bag.

Sorting errors can also pose safety risks. In 2025, 304 tonnes of explosive or potentially explosive material were found in PMD waste, including batteries, gas cylinders and devices with built-in batteries.

A further 460 tonnes of medical waste was also discovered, including IV bags with needles.