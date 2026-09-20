Fire occurred at Namur citadel during celebrations due to misfired firework

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga

A small fire broke out in vegetation at Namur Citadel on Saturday evening during the Wallonia Festival fireworks, the NAGE emergency services zone said.

The display began at about 22:00, with fireworks launched from the citadel and the Quai des Chasseurs Ardennais on the banks of the Meuse.

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Within minutes, many spectators saw flames appear on the hillside. According to the fire service, the pyrotechnician was the first to respond.

Firefighters, who were already on site to oversee safety, quickly went to the area and fully secured it by spraying the vegetation from the Watchtower.