Sunny Monday ahead with temperatures reaching 20°C

Tourists on Grand Place on a sunny day. Credit: The Brussels Times

Monday will be mostly sunny across Belgium, with temperatures reaching between 16°C and 20°C, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

Any morning mist or fog over the Ardennes will clear quickly. Elsewhere, the day will start sunny, with some patches of high and medium-level cloud.

More clouds will develop during the afternoon, particularly inland, while the coast will continue to enjoy sunnier conditions.

By late afternoon, sunny spells will become more widespread again from the west.

Winds will initially be light and westerly, then turn northerly and become light to moderate.