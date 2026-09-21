Father who left son dead in bed hoping prayer would bring him back gets 23 years in prison

Rennlhij Manuela, 47, arrives at Antwerp's Assize Court on Friday 11 September 2026 for the first day of his trial. Manuela and five other residents are accused of murdering his 14-year-old son Jairon, whose body was found nearly two months after his death at the family's home in Turnhout. Credit: Belga/Stringer.

The father of 14-year-old Jairon has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for murdering his son, following a trial before the Antwerp Court of Assizes.

Rennlhij Manuela, 47, was handed the sentence on Monday after the jury deliberated for three and a half hours.

Four other people who lived in the same household received prison sentences of up to three years, suspended, for depriving the teenager of medical care.

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Prosecutors had sought a 20-year prison sentence for Manuela and three years in prison for the other defendants.

Jairon's case came to light in 2022, when the 14-year-old's body was discovered around two months after his death at the rented home where he lived with his deeply religious father in Turnhout.

The court heard during the trial that the teenager had fallen ill but was not given the medical care he needed. Instead, prayers were held in the belief that he would recover, including after his death.