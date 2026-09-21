Rider (15) involved in getaway-moped crash sent to closed facility

Credit: Belga

A 15-year-old boy has been placed in a secure youth facility after crashing his moped while fleeing police, leaving his 18-year-old passenger critically injured.

The crash happened at about 11.30 p.m on Saturday on the N9 between Lievegem and Eeklo, in East Flanders.

At a police checkpoint at the junction with Bredestraat Kouter, officers from the Deinze-Zulte-Lievegem police zone tried to stop the moped, but the rider attempted to get away, and a motorcycle officer gave chase.

During the pursuit, the moped was driven at high speed on the wrong side of the N9 and struck several parked cars. The 15-year-old rider then lost control and crashed into a parked lorry and trailer.

The boy suffered minor injuries. He also tested positive in a roadside drugs test.

The moped was found to have been listed as missing.

The rider was brought before the juvenile court in Ghent, which ordered his placement in a closed juvenile institution.

The 18-year-old female passenger was taken to AZ Sint-Lucas hospital with life-threatening injuries and was still in a critical condition on Monday.