Brussels extends city-centre public-drinking ban by four years

Brussels pedestrian zone. © BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK

Brussels City Council on Monday night extended by four years a ban on drinking alcohol in public in several areas of the city centre.

Until now, the measure, which does not apply to the many bars, cafés and restaurants operating in the area, had been renewed annually.

The ban covers the pedestrian zone and a large part of the inner city, including the areas between and around Rogier, Yser and Sainte-Catherine metro stations, as well as Rue Dansaert, Nouveau Marché aux Grains, Rue du Houblon, Rue de la Clé, Rue Léon Lepage and the Quays district.

It applies around the clock.

However, it does not apply to hospitality terraces and during commercial, festive or sporting events that have been authorised or organised by the City.

Anyone who breaches the rules can face an administrative fine of up to €500.

In the opposition, Ecolo voted against the extension, while the Workers Party of Belgium, PTB, abstained.

Ecolo councillor Jérôme Jolibois questioned whether the measure would be more effective if it included social support measures.

PTB councillor Bruno Bauwens said some officers had told him they no longer issue fines to certain people because they are unable to pay them. He argued that the policy criminalises vulnerable people without solving the underlying problem, particularly as Brussels Region has less and less money to support those concerned.

Mayor Philippe Close of the Socialist Party acknowledged that the decision was not a “pleasant" one to take. He said it was only one of the tools being used to address addiction.

Close added that no other municipality deploys as many measures as the City of Brussels to tackle addiction.

The authorities are trying to work hand in hand with associations to deal with "a complicated problem," he added.