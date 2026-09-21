Three held in connection with Maasland burglary

Credit: Belga

Three suspects have been arrested and remanded in custody in connection with a burglary at a home in Maaseik, following a joint investigation by police in the Rivierenland and Maasland zones.

The break-in took place during the night of 5 to 6 September 2026 at a house in Langerenstraat, Maaseik. The residents were not at home at the time.

The burglars entered the house by forcing open a window, searched the property and fled with jewellery.

Officers from the Maasland police zone carried out the initial enquiries. At the request of the Limburg Public Prosecutor’s Office, the Federal Police Forensic Laboratory also went to the scene to collect evidence.

Investigators quickly identified a suspicious vehicle through their enquiries. It was intercepted two days later, on 8 September, near Mechelen by officers from the Rivierenland local police zone.

The three occupants were then handed over to detectives from the Maasland police zone. On 10 September, they appeared before the investigating judge in Tongeren-Borgloon, who ordered their detention.

The investigation, which is being led by Maasland police under the direction of the investigating judge, will now examine whether the suspects can be linked to other residential burglaries in the area.

The Limburg Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the developments on Monday.