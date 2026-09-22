Belgium in Brief: Putting your money where your mouth is

Credit: Belga/NBB

Goeiemiddag allemaal, bonjour tout le monde!

The latest edition of our magazine is out this week, and we are kicking off with a very interesting interview with Pierre Wunsch, the Governor of the National Bank of Belgium (NBB).

Speaking to journalist Tim King, he explains why Europe must adapt to a harsher world of power politics, why economic resilience masks a lack of dynamism, and why liberal democracy matters more than central bank independence.

Even for those not usually interested in economics and the world of banking, it makes for a fascinating interview. I highly recommend reading the article.

I also wanted to highlight another timely story you might have missed yesterday. Our reporter Anas El Baye sat down with Valérie Glatigny (MR), Belgium’s French Community Education Minister.

She told him her firm belief that more money alone will not fix the ailing education system in the south of the country. Instead, what the sector needs is an "electroshock", she said.

The reforms and cuts currently being implemented, however, are making her anything but popular – something Glatigny realises. Read more here.

Also on our homepage today: last summer's heatwave could cost Belgium €6 billion due to increased worker heat stress, according to new analysis by the Climate and Environment Risk Assessment Centre (CERAC).

The economic loss, equivalent to a 1% fall in GDP, stems from a decline in labour productivity. This decline results from heat affecting the ability to work, reducing efficiency and the number of working hours. Reporter Christopher Richards tells you all about it.

And before I let you go, I want to draw your attention to an interesting event happening tomorrow evening: "Behind The News: A news commentary with James Kanter & guests” at Full Circle House in Brussels.

James Kanter, the host of our EU Scream Podcast, will speak with journalists in an open, on-the-record conversation about the latest developments in Brussels, from EU power struggles and policy debates to the stories driving the political agenda across Europe.

The event will also be recorded live for a future episode of the EU Scream Podcast. Want to be there? Book your place for Behind The News at Full Circle House on 23 September at 18:30.

For comments, tips or suggestions to improve our coverage, drop me an email at m.chini@brusselstimes.com.

See you later!

Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your coffee break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:

Pierre Wunsch talks about why Europe must adapt to a harsher world of power politics, why economic resilience masks a lack of dynamism – and why liberal democracy matters more than central bank independence. Read more.

Belgium's summer heatwave could cost the country €6 billion due to increased worker heat stress. Read more.

The just-extended ban on public drinking in downtown Brussels does not apply to bars, cafés, terraces, restaurants, and commercial, festive or sporting events. Read more.

The Brussels City Council has not yet decided on the new concession holder for the Grand Casino. Read more.

ALDI will start selling the art of Princess Delphine on Saturday, a folder of the discount supermarket has revealed. Read more.

An 18-year-old was struck twice in the back while riding his moped home in Lebbeke on Sunday night, prompting a search for the suspected shooter. Read more.

Female prisoners are permitted to use "two neutrally designed sex toys": a Satisfyer and a transparent dildo. Read more.