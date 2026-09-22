False bomb threat at public social welfare office in Jette

The public social welfare office in Jette. Credit: Jette.Brussels

The public social welfare office in Jette was briefly evacuated on Tuesday morning after a bomb threat.

The municipal authorities said the threat was received on Tuesday morning at the OCMW office on Sint-Pieterskerkstraat.

The building was evacuated immediately, while emergency services and police were sent to the scene. Staff were temporarily accommodated in municipal premises.

After checks by the emergency services and police, the threat was confirmed to be a hoax. A suspect has been identified.

The OCMW remained closed for the rest of the day.