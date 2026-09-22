AI executives to address UN Security Council on Wednesday

Open AI on a phone © Wikimedia Commons

Technology heads will join a United Nations Security Council meeting on Wednesday on the risks posed by artificial intelligence, a French official said on Tuesday.

Four speakers will brief council members at the start of the session, the official said.

Yoshua Bengio, vice-chair of the independent scientific AI panel, will speak first. He will be followed by Sam Altman, chief executive of OpenAI, whose participation was announced last week.

Dario Amodei, chief executive of Anthropic, and Clément Delangue, co-founder of Hugging Face, will then address the meeting remotely, the source said.