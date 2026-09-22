ACOD announces country-wide public sector strike

Trains in Antwerp railway station. Organisers ACOD say public transport could be among services disrupted by a public sector strike on 12 October. © Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

ACOD is organising a countrywide public service strike on 12 October, the socialist trade union federation confirmed to Belga News Agency on Tuesday.

ACOD Vice-President Uwe Rochus said the federation was alarmed by what it sees as the dismantling of public services and said there were many reasons to take action.

He pointed in particular to the so-called Summer Agreement, including pension reforms affecting civil servants, and to the cap on sick leave for federal civil servants.

Transport, emergency services may be affected

Rochus said the federation was concerned about further cuts as both the federal and Flemish governments seek billions of euros during ongoing budget talks.

The decision to organise a strike day was taken on Tuesday at a meeting of ACOD’s federal executive committee.

According to Rochus, all sectors will be able to take part. That means disruption is possible on trains, trams and buses, as well as in prisons and emergency services such as the fire brigade and police, although the impact is not expected to be equally severe everywhere.

In education, for example, the federation expects the disruption to be more limited.

Alternative 'state of the union'

Rochus said strike pickets would be set up at various locations and that ACOD would also present an alternative “state of the union.”

He explained that the action was also intended to defend users of public services, and warned against any further decline in the quality of service.

In a press release, the trade union federation said new austerity measures would have tangible consequences, including less accessible public services, poorer working conditions and greater pressure on purchasing power.

It also said it opposed any reduction in funding for public services, any attack on automatic wage indexation, and any increase in VAT that would affect essential spending.