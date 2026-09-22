Hainaut city's law enforcers plan to step up the fight against violence, drugs

Logo of La Louviere police zone in Hainaut.© BELGA PHOTO VIRGINIE LEFOUR

Police in La Louvière on Tuesday set out the main priorities of their 2026-2031 Security plan for the area and its some 80,000 inhabitants, located in Hainaut Province.

The new plan, which will guide police action over the next five years, is built around four core priorities.

Tackling violence against people

A key focus is violence against people and the public’s sense of safety.

Police officials say violence is falling overall in La Louvière, but domestic abuse, sexual violence and attacks on public service workers remain a serious concern.

The plan also aims to curb the impact of drugs on safety, public order and quality of life.

Road safety is also a major priority

Officials said the issue leads to the regular occupation of public spaces, often accompanied by gatherings and violence.

Although the number of accidents has fallen, police are also concerned about excessive speed, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and driver distraction.

These, along with the growing use of new forms of transport such as e-scooters, require adapted measures, they note.

Social cohesion and quality of life

The fourth priority is to strengthen social cohesion and improve quality of life in public spaces.

Alongside the new plan, the police zone will also pay close attention to cybercrime, which officials described as a rapidly evolving phenomenon.

The law enforcers are also prioritising theft. This is steadily declining, they say, but still has a strong impact on the public’s sense of security.