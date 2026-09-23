Belgian lawmakers are increasingly using AI to write questions for government

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga

Nearly a quarter of the written questions submitted by MPs to the Belgian federal government are generated by artificial intelligence, according to research published by Het Nieuwsblad.

The newspaper said its analysis of 491 Dutch-language written parliamentary questions found that 22.5% were entirely AI-generated. A further 20.4% were partly generated using AI, while 57% were written entirely by humans.

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The ministers’ replies were fully or partly written by AI in 7.7% of cases, the report said.

For its investigation, the newspaper used the AI detection tool Pangram.

It also tested hundreds of parliamentary questions and answers from 2022, which it said were all written by humans.

Speaker of the House Peter De Roover of N-VA told the newspaper he was concerned by the rise in AI-generated questions in parliament.

“For now it is a minority of MPs, but it is a rapidly growing minority,” he said.

MP Vincent Van Quickenborne of Open VLD acknowledged that he uses artificial intelligence “from time to time” and “in a hybrid way”.