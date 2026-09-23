King Baudoin Stadium to be headlined by Belgian artist for the first time

Singer-Guitarist Kris Wauters of Clouseau and television presenter Koen Wauters perform at the concert "Will Tura nodigt uit, het ultieme concert", Thursday 28 December 2023 in Antwerp. Credit: Belga

Clouseau will perform at the King Baudouin Stadium on 4 August 2027, becoming the first Belgian act ever to headline the venue.

Brothers Koen and Kris Wauters announced the concert in a video on the pop group’s website.

Koen Wauters said he wants to do something he has never done before as he approaches his 60th birthday next year.

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By playing the stadium, Clouseau will follow in the footsteps of international stars including The Rolling Stones, Céline Dion, U2, Madonna, Beyoncé, Coldplay and Ed Sheeran.

Concert promoter Greenhouse Talent said no home-grown name has ever appeared on the stadium stage before.

Kris Wauters said it was incredible to be given the opportunity and that performing in such an iconic venue was especially exciting. Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday 30 September at 10:00.

The King Baudouin Stadium can hold 55,000 fans.