Belgium in Brief: Work hard, play hard?

Hello everyone and happy Wednesday!

We have quite a few interesting stories for you today, ranging from work and travel to house prices and male contraception.

First things first: if you recently booked a flight from Charleroi Airport but were afraid that it would not take off because of the air traffic controller strike, you might be in luck.

To allow for new consultations with the management, led by a mediator, the unions are suspending the strike with immediate effect. Keep an eye on our website to see what that means for scheduled flights.

And on the topic of travel, we also have a story about the Belgian passport, and how high it ranks for trips to visa-free destinations. While it is among the best in the world, it dropped two places compared to last year.

Out of the 199 surveyed destinations, Belgians require a visa in advance for only 25 countries. Click here to find out where Belgian passport holders can and cannot travel.

But enough travel talk. Back to work, where some changes are afoot as well. From next year, all Belgian employers will have to record their employees' working time, in accordance with EU law.

In practice, this means that employers will be required to reliably record daily and weekly hours worked. The reasoning is that workers' rights linked to maximum working time and minimum rest become theoretical and, therefore, unenforceable without the ability to track working time.

However, experts are warning that the requirement could upset the delicate balance of flexible working in Belgium for some small and medium-sized firms, according to reporter Christopher Richards. Read the full story here.

Christopher also wrote about the sale price of an apartment in Brussels – which has, unfortunately, gone up again in the first half of this year.

The median sale price of a flat in the Belgian capital was €275,000 – a 3.8% increase compared to the same period in 2025. As with everything in Brussels, however, prices vary wildly depending on which municipality you are in. Find out which ones are the most and least expensive here.

Last but certainly not least, I want to bring your attention to a very interesting story about male contraceptives. As reporter Anas El Baye writes, most men in Europe said they were up (excuse the pun) for trying one of six new methods.

These range from pills and hormonal gels to longer-lasting, wearable methods, such as a thermal silicone ring. With these methods all in development, the question remains whether they will actually make it to people's bedrooms. Read more about it here.

And before I let you go, I want to draw your attention to an interesting event happening this evening: "Behind The News: A news commentary with James Kanter & guests” at Full Circle House in Brussels.

James Kanter, the host of our EU Scream Podcast, will speak with journalists in an open, on-the-record conversation about the latest developments in Brussels, from EU power struggles and policy debates to the stories driving the political agenda across Europe.

The event will also be recorded live for a future episode of the EU Scream Podcast. Want to be there? Book your place for Behind The News at Full Circle House on 23 September at 18:30.

For comments, tips or suggestions to improve our coverage, drop me an email at m.chini@brusselstimes.com.

See you!

Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your coffee break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:

The trade unions decided to agree to the start of negotiations on night-time allowances for Charleroi air traffic controllers, under the guidance of a mediator. Read more.

An upcoming requirement to track employee hours could upset the delicate balance of flexible working in Belgium for some firms, according to one expert. Read more.

Brussels remains the most expensive place in Belgium to buy any type of property. Read more.

Out of the 199 surveyed destinations, Belgians require a visa in advance for just 25 countries. Read more.

Police are investigating the circumstances of his death. Read more.

Remote working has a positive effect on staff retention, with employees who can work remotely around 40% less likely to leave their institution. Read more.

Birth control might soon be a shared responsibility between European men and women as novel methods are developed to ease up the burden shouldered by women for 60 years now. Read more.