Brussels/Capital Region remains under yellow alert for drought

Credit: Belga

Brussels Environment said on Wednesday that the yellow drought alert remains in force in Brussels/Capital Region.

The announcement followed a meeting of the regional drought unit under the water policy co-ordination platform led by Brussels Environment.

Water operators and public bodies, including Vivaqua, Brussels Environment and crisis management agency safe.brussels, reviewed the drinking water supply and decided to keep the region at yellow level, the vigilance phase.

Brussels Environment said that, after a spring and summer marked by drought and several heatwaves, the start of autumn has also been particularly dry.

It added that the supply of drinking water remained a key concern, alongside conditions in natural areas.

The yellow level means the measures introduced two months ago will stay in place.

The authorities are still urging people to use mains water responsibly.