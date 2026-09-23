Foodmaker becomes the main sponsor of BX Brussels football club

Vincent Kompany visits the BX Brussels soccer club, to announce a collaboration with Foodmaker on Wednesday 23 September 2026 in Brussels. BELGA PHOTO EMILE WINDAL

Former Red Devils captain Vincent Kompany visited BX Brussels on Wednesday to announce Foodmaker as the main sponsor of the football club he founded in Anderlecht in 2013.

Over a decade ago, Kompany took over an existing club and turned it into BX Brussels, with the aim of creating a social and sporting project for young people in the capital who had not enjoyed the same opportunities as others elsewhere in the country.

Since then, the project has supported 1,300 young people, offering not only a structured setting to develop in football but also tools to help them progress at school and later in working life.

“I am pleased that this project is healthy and continues to grow,” said Kompany, who currently coaches Bayern Munich in Germany.

“Coming home does not mean the same thing for everyone, just as going to school does not mean the same thing for everyone,"he added. "We need places like this, where positive values are passed on.”

Kompany said Brussels is, too often, seen only through the lens of its problems, despite the city’s exceptional human potential.

“There are problems, and it is not always easy," he noted, "but if young people are given the right environment, many of them want to build a better future for themselves rather than spend all day playing on a PlayStation.”

“They are looking for solutions, and we want to offer them some.”

Foodmaker, which has worked with the club since its early days, will now become its principal sponsor.