Wallonia's signature literary event is on in Mons this weekend

Adeline Dieudonné at the presentation of her 2018 novel,'La Vraie Vie'

The 14th Wallonia Book Fair, the region’s biggest literary event, will take place on 26 and 27 September at Lotto Mons Expo in Mons.

Around 25,000 visitors are expected at the fair, which will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both days. Entry is free.

Organisers say about 800 authors and 400 exhibitors will attend, including 115 publishing houses and 37 guest speakers.

Among the best-known names announced are Belgian author Adeline Dieudonné, known for 'Dans la Jungle', forensic pathologist and writer Philippe Boxho, author-screenwriter Barbara Abel, presenter Silent Jill and French writer Anna Triss.

The programme, organised by the non-profit association Mon’s Livre, will include conferences, panel discussions, writing workshops, meet-and-greet sessions and book signings.

The association will also present its Literary Prize on Saturday at 11 a.m.