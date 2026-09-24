Wealthy Flemish families using legal loophole to transfer hundreds of millions of euros tax-free

Credit: Belga/ Hatim Kaghat

Wealthy families in Flanders gave away a record €25 billion last year through family businesses and companies, with just 35 donations accounting for €18 billion.

The figures were requested by Flemish MP Bram Jaques of the opposition party of Groen (Flemish greens) from Budget Minister Ben Weyts (N-VA), and were also reported by De Standaard on Thursday.

The total given away last year was three times higher than in 2024, the previous record year. Jaques said transferring wealth in this way had become “big business” in Flanders, as a family company can be gifted entirely tax-free.

Related News

Until the end of last year, property could also be placed in such company structures before being transferred, but that loophole has since been closed.

According to Jaques, many families moved quickly to take advantage of it, with 497 donations registered in December 2025 alone.

He accused the Flemish government of effectively handing out a route for people to pass on hundreds of millions of euros tax-free. At the same time, he said, the average Flemish person who inherits a modest sum can face inheritance tax of up to 55%.

The data show that the scheme is used mainly by the wealthiest. Jaques said 90% of the total amount donated in 2025 came from “super-donations” worth more than €10 million.

Within that group, 35 donations had an average value of more than half a billion euros each.

As budget talks continue, Jaques said “super-millionaires” should be made to pay a fair contribution.