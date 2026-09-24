Mona Mina Leon becomes first Belgian actress nominated for International Emmy

Mona Mina Leon in 'Holy Sh!t'. Credit: Streamz

The Belgian actress Mona Mino Leon has been nominated for the 'Best Performance by an Actress' category at the International Emmy Awards for her role in the Streamz series 'Holy Sh!t'.

She is the first Belgian actress ever nominated for the prestigious awards.

Leon is among four actresses shortlisted for the award, with the other contenders coming from Mexico, the United Kingdom and South Korea.

"For once, I don't know what to say. This is insane. I'm so fucking proud and so fucking grateful," Leon wrote in a post on social media. "Thank You. Holy fucking shit."

Leon plays Yasmine de Laet in Holy Sh!t, the series' lead role. Yasmine wants to become a teacher in Physics, but struggles to achieve her dream as she suffers from Gilles de la Tourette syndrome.

Leon was previously nominated for an Ensor, the most prestigious television awards in Flanders, for the same role, at the start of the year, in the category 'Best Acting Performance in a Leading Role - Fiction Series'. She eventually lost to Liesa Van Der Aa for her role in 'Putain'.

The Emmys will be awarded on 23 November in New York.