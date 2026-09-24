Belgium in Brief: Bad office coffee

Credit: Belga/Pexels

Goeiemiddag, bonjour and hello everyone!

Are you reading this while sitting on your sofa, working cosy and casual from the comfort of your own home? Or are you at your regular desk in the office?

Post-pandemic, I would have said that the chances are high that it was the former: teleworking is seemingly here to stay. However, according to the latest figures, more and more people in Belgium are opting to work in the office again.

As contributor Erin Green writes, the share of employees who would rather be in the office five days a week rose from 25% to 33% in just one year. Meanwhile, nearly six in 10 respondents said that they no longer have a fixed home-working day, a practice that is also on the rise.

So, what's going on? Is the coffee at the office just better than at home? Are we all switching out our socks and slippers for sensible shoes again? It's not that simple. Read more here.

Another not-to-be-missed story is that of Jonas Lescroart, the Belgian evolutionary biologist who played a part in the discovery of Leopardus tilcayo, the new cat species, in Bolivia.

Reporter Anas El Baye spoke to Lescroart about his many trips to South America, all the data he collected and people's fascination with cats. How is it possible that in the year 2026, we are still discovering new cats? Let Anas tell you all about it.

Meanwhile, the United States is invoking diplomatic immunity in the lawsuit against the US ambassador to Belgium, Bill White, brought by the controversial Antwerp "rabbi" Moshe Friedman.

White previously claimed that he would be willing to contest Friedman’s accusations of threats, extortion, defamation and harassment in court, he also stated that the US State Department would "rightly invoke diplomatic immunity".

Now, that has officially happened. The Brussels Times learned that Belgium's Foreign Affairs Ministry received a formal diplomatic note stating this. As a result, the court case, which was set to start on 20 October, will most likely be dismissed. Read the latest here.

For comments, tips or suggestions to improve our coverage, drop me an email at m.chini@brusselstimes.com.

Take care!

Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your coffee break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:

More and more Belgian workers are abandoning the casual and cosy vibes of their homes and heading back into the office. Read more.

What began as a PhD project would place Jonas Lescroart and the University of Antwerp at the heart of a discovery rarely seen in modern zoology. Read more.

Mona Mina Leon has been nominated for the International Emmy Awards for her role in the Streamz series 'Holy Sh!t'. Read more.

Around 4,000 service members had recorded exercise on the grounds of high-security locations, including NATO headquarters in Brussels. Read more.

"This solution will meet needs in the coming years, but we must continue to work towards a long-term, structural solution." Read more.

Ugo Lemaire, the son of a former Belgian MEP, will stand trial in Brussels over an alleged cannabis trafficking operation between Spain and Belgium. Read more.

The works will affect two sections of the ring. Read more.