Charleroi opens 'Cité des métiers' free public space

Cité des métiers. Credit: Charleroi city

Charleroi’s Cité des métiers was officially inaugurated on Thursday morning, opening its doors to hundreds of pupils who explored the Roullier building through workshops, guided visits and demonstrations.

According to director Olivier Marchal, the centre is designed to help people discover different professions, choose a career path, access training and find work.

The idea for the project first emerged in the early 2010s. Its initial aim was to bring together several training bodies to address declining interest in courses linked to industry and construction.

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The project was later expanded to include a careers guidance function. This broader role led to the name Cité des métiers, inspired by the French model of the same name.

In its final form, the centre also includes a support service element, notably provided by Forem, which has based its customer service department in the building.

The project was funded with €44 million from the Walloon Region and the Wallonia-Brussels Federation.