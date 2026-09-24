No decision yet on possible changes to Flanders child benefit system

Credit: Pexels/Alexander Grigorian

Possible changes to Flanders’ child benefit system are still being discussed as part of the regional government’s budget negotiations, with coalition parties weighing where they can cut expenses without reducing core support for families.

Discussions remain focused on the Groeipakket, or growth package, which provides a basic monthly payment to children in Flanders, along with additional allowances for families meeting certain income or other conditions. The system has been changed recently, as the kindergarten allowance was phased out at the end of last year.

The basic monthly amount for children born post 2019 is currently €190.66. However, social supplements can add up to €111.83 per child, depending on household income and family size. Any change to the program could therefore affect both the level of support available to families and who qualifies for additional allowances.

According to reporting by Het Nieuwsblad, Vooruit (socialists) and CD&V (Christian democrats) have argued in favour of maintaining indexation of the basic Groeipakket, while targeted supplements could still be negotiated.

Vooruit has also proposed using a broader view of household income when determining eligibility for social support.

Despite the Flemish Government being expected to finalise the main lines of its budget around the "September declaration", no concrete decisions have been announced regarding changes to the scheme.