NATO says it is ready to counter Russian hybrid attacks

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte delivers a speech at a NATO summit in Ankara in July 2026. © BELGA PHOTO BENOIT DOPPAGNE

NATO is ready to confront Russian cyberattacks and other forms of hybrid warfare, Secretary-General Mark Rutte said on Thursday, as he called for stronger support for Ukraine in response to Moscow’s actions.

Speaking at a ceremony in New York marking the 11 September 2001 attacks, Rutte said Russia was stepping up activity in cyberspace and beyond, but insisted the alliance was prepared.

NATO has a variety of response options in place in the face of hybrid threats, to make sure it remains strong, Rutte said. He urged countries to provide more support to Ukraine if they “really want to send a signal to the Russians after every incident or hybrid attack.”

European countries remain on alert over possible Russian interference, amid fears that Moscow could target Western backers of Kyiv as the war enters its fifth year.

Rutte's remarks came after Danish military intelligence said on Thursday that Russia was likely to carry out more hybrid attacks against Western targets.

The Danish assessment said an invasion of a NATO country was unlikely, although still possible.

Last week, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk also warned of Russian “hybrid” threats, including drone and missile attacks, against Ukraine’s allies.

Poland, a NATO/EU member on the alliance’s eastern flank, has repeatedly accused Russia of sabotage since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.