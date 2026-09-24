Five Brussels initiatives honored at the 2026 visit.brussels awards

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Five Brussels initiatives were honoured on Thursday at the 12th visit.brussels Awards 2026, attended by around 100 professionals from the events, culture, hospitality and congress sectors.

The Brussels International Icon Award went to the opening of two new galleries at the Art & History Museum: Decorative Arts of the 19th Century, and Belgian Art Nouveau and Art Deco. They display a selection of 19th-century furniture and everyday objects, along with pieces from the Art Nouveau and Art Deco periods that had remained out of public view for many years.

The Brussels Best Co-creation Award was given to Brussels Art Deco Year 2025, an annual programme developed jointly by Urban and visit.brussels. The initiative aims to introduce the public to the many facets of Brussels’ Art Deco heritage.

The Brussels Treasure Award, which recognises a project telling an authentically Brussels story, went to the Maison Gertrude arts centre. The venue is located within the Sainte-Gertrude residential care home in Brussels.

FARI, an artificial intelligence initiative led by VUB and ULB universities, received the Brussels Best Smart Experience Award. The project supports development, study, application and governance of AI, data and robotic technologies.

The Brussels Best Reviews Award by MMGY-TCI Research was presented to Escape Rush, a tourist attraction offering escape games.

The prize is based on reviews collected across several platforms using a method developed by MMGY-TCI Research.