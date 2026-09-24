Business confidence firmed up slightly in September

BNB main building © Flickr.com

Business confidence in Belgium edged up in September, with an economic rebound almost fully offsetting the decline recorded in August, the National Bank of Belgium said on Thursday.

Overall sentiment improved, especially in manufacturing.

However, confidence weakened in the other sectors covered by the survey: trade, construction and business services.

The raw overall composite indicator rose to -12.1 in September, from -13.2 in August, but remained below its long-term average.

The smoothed overall composite indicator, which reflects the underlying economic trend, nevertheless maintained the positive trajectory that began in June, the central bank said.