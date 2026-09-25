Child dead after choking while eating at school in Antwerp

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga/Dirk Waem

A three-year-old boy who was rushed to the hospital after choking on his food while eating at school on Tuesday has died, local police confirm.

The child was resuscitated at the scene before being taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition.

In a statement, Antwerp Municipal Education said the grief at the school was “immeasurable”.

“Our thoughts are first and foremost with his parents, family and friends, but also with the teachers involved, who did everything they could to save him,” the statement said.

Musica, the school where the incident happened, had already decided to offer psychological support to any children, parents and teachers who need it.