Nearly half who lost unemployment benefits in Brussels now relying on social welfare

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

Nearly half of Brussels jobseekers who lost their unemployment benefits because of time limits are now relying on social assistance, according to a study by the regional employment agency Actiris.

The study covers the first quarter of this year, when 15,500 unemployed people lost their benefits. It concerned two groups: those who had been unemployed for more than 20 years and those out of work for more than eight years.

Within three months, 12.6% had found a job. Only 7.1% secured a contract lasting at least 28 days.

Actiris said the first two waves of the reform mainly affected people who were furthest from the labour market.

Almost half of those who lost their benefits became recipients of support from a CPAS, the local social welfare authority, within three months. A further 8.9% moved onto sickness or disability benefits.

Looking at the first six months of the year, 27,500 unemployed people in Brussels lost their entitlement to unemployment or integration benefits.

Actiris said the profile of those excluded points to high levels of vulnerability. Some 63.6% have a low level of education, while 39.1% are aged 50 or over.

The shift towards CPAS support is affecting the entire Brussels region. In proportional terms, the highest shares were recorded in Etterbeek at 57.8% , Auderghem at 53.6%, the City of Brussels at 52.9% and Saint-Gilles at 51.7%.

Actiris expects about 10,000 more jobseekers to lose their entitlement to benefits between July 2026 and June 2027.