Gasoline and diesel prices to rise again

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga/Emile Windal

Petrol, diesel and heating oil prices will rise again in Belgium on Saturday, with diesel remaining just below this week’s record level.

The increase was announced by the Federal Public Service Economy.

The maximum price of a litre of 95 petrol (E10) will rise by 5 cents to €2.108. That is the highest level since June 2022.

The maximum price of a litre of 98 petrol (E5) will increase by 8.8 cents to €2.322.

Diesel (B7) will become 8.9 cents more expensive, bringing the maximum price to €2.494 a litre. That is just below the record price of €2.501 reached earlier this week.

Heating oil will also become more expensive.

For the most commonly used domestic heating oil, the maximum price will rise by 3.42 cents to €1.5744 a litre for orders of at least 2,000 litres.