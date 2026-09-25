New €2 coin commemorates two Belgian institutions

Belgium has unveiled a new €2 commemorative coin marking the 50th anniversary of the National Geographic Institute and the 200th anniversary of the Royal Observatory of Belgium.

The coin was presented during a ceremony on Friday at the Observatory site in Uccle, according to Belga News Agency. The first copies were handed to Finance Minister Jan Jambon and Science Policy Minister Vanessa Matz.

Its design brings together themes associated with both anniversary institutions. At the centre is the silhouette of a child standing on a map of Belgium and pointing upwards towards the universe. The names of the two institutions appear around the design in English.

The issue is limited to 125,000 coins in Brilliant Uncirculated quality, 4,000 in Proof quality and 3,500 in reverse-proof finish.

Although the coins are legal tender across the Eurozone, they will not enter general circulation.

They can be ordered from Thursday through the website Piecescommemoratives.be