Union to play against Hapoel Beer-Sheva in Düsseldorf behind closed doors

Union's players pose for the photographers at a soccer game between Czech FC Viktoria Plzen and Belgian Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, Thursday 17 September 2026 in Plzen, Czech Republic, on the first day (out of 8) in the league phase of the UEFA Europa League competition. BELGA PHOTO TOM GOYVAERTS

Union Saint-Gilloise will play their Europa League match against Israeli side Hapoel Beer-Sheva behind closed doors in Düsseldorf, Germany, on 22 October, the Belgian runners-up said on Friday.

The club had been forced to find an alternative venue after learning it could not stage its second home match in Leuven.

Union said its preferred option had been a venue close to Brussels that would also allow supporters to attend, but that this had not proved possible for security reasons.

It ultimately chose the Düsseldorf Arena, saying the move would limit travel for players and staff and reduce disruption as much as possible.

The club also thanked the city of Düsseldorf and Fortuna Düsseldorf for their welcome.

Union normally play their Europa League home matches in Leuven because their own stadium does not meet UEFA requirements for European competitions.

However, the city of Leuven banned the match against Hapoel Beer-Sheva from taking place there because of fears of unrest linked to the visit of an Israeli club, against the backdrop of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Leuven Mayor Mohamed Ridouani (Vooruit) had called for a “coherent approach” to matches involving Israeli teams after previously banning both the men’s and women’s fixtures between Belgium and Israel from being held in the city.